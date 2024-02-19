Hundreds are set to descend on Tahiti for Olympic surfing. Can locals protect their way of life?

TEAHUPO’O, French Polynesia (AP) — The world-famous surf spot of Teahupo’o in Tahiti, French Polynesia, is set to host the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition. But the decision has thrust unprecedented challenges onto a small community that has long cherished and strives to protect a Tahitian way of life more closely connected to its wild lands and crystal-clear ocean than the fame promised by an Olympic stage. And while organizers are trying to adjust their plans to conserve the local environment, making sure that the village of Teahupo’o stays a village will still be an uphill struggle for locals.

