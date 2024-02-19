Indian farmers reject government offer and say they will carry on marching to New Delhi

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices have rejected a proposal from the government, and say they will continue their march to New Delhi. Authorities have blocked their attempts to reach the capital to avoid a repeat of 2021 protests when they camped on the city’s outskirts for over a year. Late Monday, farm leaders said they refused the government’s offer of a five-year contract for guaranteed prices for a set of crops, including pulses, maize and cotton. But the farmers want legislation that would guarantee minimum prices for all farm produce, which they say would stabilize their incomes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.