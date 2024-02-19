Indian farmers reject government offer and say they will carry on marching to New Delhi
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices have rejected a proposal from the government, and say they will continue their march to New Delhi. Authorities have blocked their attempts to reach the capital to avoid a repeat of 2021 protests when they camped on the city’s outskirts for over a year. Late Monday, farm leaders said they refused the government’s offer of a five-year contract for guaranteed prices for a set of crops, including pulses, maize and cotton. But the farmers want legislation that would guarantee minimum prices for all farm produce, which they say would stabilize their incomes.