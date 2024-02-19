Indiana freelance reporter charged after threatening to kill pro-Israel U.S. officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A 41-year-old man in Indiana is charged with posting threats using interstate communications after allegedly threatening to “kill every Jew” in Fort Wayne and shoot “every pro-Israel U.S. government official.” Jeffrey Stevens is facing up to five years in federal prison if tried and convicted of the crime. Stevens admitted to making the threats during a Feb. 2 interview with the FBI, according to an affidavit filed Feb. 12. Stevens is also alleged to have posted that he will “make sure every CIA member who is pro-Israel is eliminated.” Stevens’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A survey released Tuesday by the American Jewish Committee found one quarter of American Jews said they have been the target of antisemitism in the past year.

