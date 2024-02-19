Israel says Brazil’s president unwelcome until he apologizes for comparing Gaza war to Holocaust

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says Brazil’s president will not be welcome in Israel until he apologizes for comments he made comparing Israel’s war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of a “very serious anti-Semitic attack.” On Sunday, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip and to the Palestinian people hasn’t been seen in any other moment in history. Actually, it did when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.” Foreign Minister Israel Katz brought the Brazilian ambassador to Israel’s national Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem on Monday for a reprimand, before Lula recalled him to Brazil later in the day.

By MELANIE LIDMAN and ELEONORE HUGHES Associated Press

