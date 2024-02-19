Landslide in eastern Afghanistan leaves at least 5 people dead and 25 missing, Taliban official says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A landslide triggered by heavy rain and snowfall has buried more than two dozen houses in a remote village in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least five people and leaving more than 20 missing. A local official said Monday that the landslide, which occurred Sunday night, destroyed or damaged more than two dozen houses in Noorgram district. Rescuers have so far recovered five bodies and a search is underway for at least 25 others, including women and children, who are trapped under the destroyed houses.

