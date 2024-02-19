Naomi Campbell walks for star-studded Burberry show at London Fashion Week

LONDON (AP) — “Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan and “The Crown” actress Olivia Coleman are among celebrities who turned up on the VIP front row to watch Burberry’s latest fashion show, which took inspiration from the inclement British weather. The luxury British fashion house drew on its military history and signature check print and showcased a collection of luxurious coats. Some models even strutted down the catwalk clutching a collapsible umbrella, in Burberry’s trademark check. Supermodel Naomi Campbell, dressed in a shimmering bronze strapless column gown, rounded out the show.

