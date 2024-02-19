Once banned by communists, Poland’s stately 18th century dance garners UNESCO honors

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Once banned by rulers dispatched from Moscow, Poland’s stately polonaise dance is now honored by UNESCO. The 18th century dance has been performed from aristocratic balls to village celebrations, inspiring composers the likes of J. S. Bach and Frederic Chopin. It still highlights big national occasions, pre-graduation balls and weddings and opens carnival Vienna Opera Balls. On Dec. 5, this living tradition was ensconced into the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage as a “form of joint celebration”, which “commemorates important moments in family and community life and symbolizes cooperation, reconciliation and equality.” The dance also played a political role in nurturing the national spirit after Poland’s partition in the late 18th century.

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI Associated Press

