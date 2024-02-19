Russian authorities extend a probe into Navalny’s death as allies accuse officials of cover-up

The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been denied access to a morgue where his body is believed to be kept after his death at an Arctic penal colony, and Navalny’s allies accused authorities of trying to hide evidence. Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said Monday that the Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, informed Lyudmila Navalnaya that the cause of her son’s death remained unknown and the official probe was extended. Many world leaders blamed President Vladimir Putin and his government for Navalny’s death Friday at age 47. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations. Navalny’s team said he was “murdered” and charged that officials’ refusal to hand over his body was part of a cover-up.

