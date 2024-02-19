South Korean doctors walk out to protest government policy, causing many surgery cancellations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean trainee doctors have collectively walked off their jobs to protest a government medical policy, triggering cancellations of surgeries and other medical treatments at hospitals. The Health Ministry on Tuesday urged them to return to work immediately, saying they must not endanger the lives of patients to fight the government. The ministry said as of Monday night more than half of the 13,000 trainee doctors in South Korea were confirmed to have submitted resignations and that 1,630 of them have left their work sites. At the center of the dispute is a recent government announcement that it would raise medical school admissions by 2,000 from next year.

By JIWON SONG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

