Stalled US aid for Ukraine underscores GOP’s shift away from confronting Russia

Republicans have been softening their stance on Russia ever since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election following Russian hacking of his Democratic opponents. There are several reasons for the shift. For one, Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding himself out as an international champion of conservative Christian values. As well, the GOP is growing increasingly skeptical of international entanglements. Then there’s Trump’s own embrace of the Russian leader. Now the GOP’s ambivalence on Russia has stalled additional aid to Ukraine. Many Republicans are openly frustrated that their colleagues don’t see the benefits of helping Ukraine.

