Strike at the Eiffel Tower in Paris disrupts visits to one of the world’s most popular monuments

PARIS (AP) — Visits to the Eiffel Tower are being disrupted because of a strike over poor financial management of the monument, which is one of the world’s most-visited sites. Visits to the hugely popular landmark in central Paris have soared in the lead up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital. But tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on Monday were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on the monument’s website. They advised visitors to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their visit. In December, the monument was closed to visitors for an entire day during Christmas and New Year’s holidays because of a strike over contract negotiations.

