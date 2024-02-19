Suspect in custody after shooting deaths of 2 people in a Colorado college dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two people last week in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department didn’t identify the suspect, but have named the two deceased victims, 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery and 24-year-olld Samuel Knopp. Knopp was a student at the university. Police said the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident” between people who knew each other, not a random attack at the school. Each victim was shot at least once. No further information was released about the suspect, including charges they are facing.

