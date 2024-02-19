Thai ex-Prime Minister Thaksin, just freed from detention, may still face a royal defamation charge

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai prosecutors say that further investigation is needed to decide whether to bring former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to trial for defaming the monarchy, just a day after he was freed from a prison sentence on other charges he was serving in a hospital. Thaksin was released on parole Sunday from the hospital where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offenses. He had been in self-imposed exile since 2008, but returned to Thailand in August last year to begin serving his prison term. Thaksin reported to the attorney general’s office on Monday to formally answer the royal defamation charge, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and was granted release on bail.

