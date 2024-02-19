Top UN court to open hearings into Israel’s occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Historic hearings are opening at the United Nations’ top court into the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state. Palestinian representatives will speak first as the International Court of Justice begins hearing legal arguments on Monday, following a request by the U.N. General Assembly for a non-binding advisory opinion into Israel’s policies in the occupied territories. The case opens at the court’s Great Hall of Justice against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war but it focuses instead on Israel’s open-ended control of the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and annexed east Jerusalem. Judges will likely take months to issue an opinion.

