US circulates rival UN resolution for temporary Gaza cease-fire after rejecting Arab proposal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has circulated a rival U.N. Security Council resolution that would support a temporary cease-fire in Gaza after rejecting an Arab-backed resolution. The Arab plan demands an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the conflict-wracked territory. The U.S. draft resolution, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, would underscore that a temporary cease-fire “as soon as practicable” requires the release all hostages taken from Israel after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. It also calls for the lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid. The proposed resolution says Israel’s planned major ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah “should not proceed under current circumstances.”

