What we know about the Minnesota shooting that killed 2 officers and a firefighter

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting in a suburban Minneapolis neighborhood that left two police officers and a firefighter dead early Sunday. The shooting occurred as officers were responding to a domestic situation involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with his family, including seven children. The shooting in Burnsville resulted in the deaths of 27-year-old officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and 40-year-old firefighter Adam Finseth. Authorities say Finseth was shot while giving aid to an injured officer. The suspect was found dead. Investigators are still putting together details of the shooting. None of the seven children were hurt.

By JACK DURA and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

