Why children are still playing tackle football, despite brain risks

By TORRENCE BANKS and ANDREW CHODES / Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

Tackle football offers children as young as 5 the chance to make friends, learn teamwork and maybe win a college scholarship. But growing research shows it can also cause injuries that damage developing brains. That leaves families to balance the risks against the opportunities. A four-month investigation found the decision to let kids play varies by race and is often driven by the hope for a better future, according to the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland.