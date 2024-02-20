A widow and two powerful officials indicted: Takeaways from the probe into Haiti’s slain president

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge who investigated the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has indicted some 50 suspects in the case. Among them is the slain president’s widow, the former prime minister and the former head of Haiti’s national police force. The long-awaited report was delayed in part by the high turnover of judges assigned to the case, with some resigning out of fear for their lives. The fifth judge responsible for the investigation, Walther Wesser Voltaire, wrote the report detailing the indictments. He noted that some people provided “statements riddled with contradictions,” including Moïse’s widow. An attorney for her rejected what he called “ridiculous and unjust charges.”

