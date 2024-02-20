Biden wants people to know most of the money he’s seeking for Ukraine would be spent in the US

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — As President Joe Biden pushes House Republicans to pass needed aid for Ukraine, he wants voters to understand that nearly two-thirds would actually be going to U.S. factories, like a munitions plant set to open this summer in a gleaming new industrial park in suburban Dallas. Administration officials combed through the foreign aid in the $95 billion bipartisan supplemental funding bill passed by the Senate. Of the $61 billion for Ukraine, nearly $40 billion would go to U.S. factories that make missiles, munitions and other gear. House Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to put the bill up for a vote in the House.

By JAMIE STENGLE and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

