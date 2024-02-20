Body of man suspected of chemically attacking former partner pulled out of river, London police say

LONDON (AP) — London police said that they “strongly believe” that they have pulled out from the River Thames the body of a man suspected of chemically attacking his former partner and her two young daughters, leaving the woman hospitalized with life-changing injuries. The Metropolitan Police said Tuesday the crew of a passing boat reported seeing a body in the water near the Tower of London the day before. Detectives inspected the body after it was recovered by the Met’s Marine Policing Unit and concluded it was that of 35-year-old Abdul Ezedi. Police launched a nationwide manhunt for Ezedi after the attack in south London on Jan. 31 and believed he “had gone into the water.”

