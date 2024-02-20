Flight attendant accused of trying to record teen girl in airplane bathroom held until trial

BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial. Police also alleged that 37-year-old Estes Carter Thompson III, of Charlotte, North Carolina, had recordings of four other minor female passengers using lavatories on aircraft he had worked on previously. During an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Boston, Thompson agreed to voluntary confinement until trial. He did not enter a plea and a lawyer appointed to Thompson declined to say how he would plead.

