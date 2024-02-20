Hiker describes 11-hour ordeal after falling on Mount Washington, admits he was ‘underprepared’

MEREDITH, New Hampshire (AP) — In ferocious winds and freezing temperatures, hiker Cole Matthes slid hundreds of feet down a ravine on Mount Washington, sparking a rescue mission that would last 11 hours, utilize the mountain’s famed Cog Railway and prompt harsh criticism from rescuers. Both Matthes and the rescuers agree that without help, he would have died within hours. Matthes, a 22-year-old engineer from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, told The Associated Press he was extremely grateful to the 11 men who saved his life and was also extremely sorry they needed to risk their lives to save him. He said he made poor decisions and was underprepared for his hike.

