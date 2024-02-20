Rebels linked to the Islamic State group kill at least two dozen civilians in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities and a civil society group say extremist rebels in eastern Congo have killed at least two dozen civilians in separate attacks this week. The Allied Democratic Forces have ties to the Islamic State group. Violence has been simmering for years in eastern Congo, where about 120 armed groups fight for power, land, minerals or the safety of their communities. ADF attacks have intensified in recent years and spread towards eastern Congo’s main city of Goma. Rights groups and the United Nations have accused the ADF of killing hundreds of people and abducting even more, including a significant number of children.

