Russia is rebuilding capacity to destabilize European countries, new UK report says

LONDON (AP) — A UK based think-tank says Russia is rebuilding its capacity to destabilize European countries and extend its influence in the Middle East and Africa. The Royal United Services Institute says that Russia poses a strategic threat to NATO as its members focus on the war in Ukraine. In a brief but sweeping report, researchers at the institute argue that Western nation’s must do more to counter Moscow’s use of unconventional warfare if they are to succeed in turning back Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 35-page report by the think tank, founded in 1831, was released on Tuesday, only days before the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

