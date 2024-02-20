Texas officials set to announce ‘significant’ update in search for missing girl, 11

LIVINGSTON, Texas (AP) — Texas officials said they are set to provide significant updates in the search for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since last week. The family of Audrii Cunningham reported her missing Thursday after she failed to return after school to their home in Livingston, north of Houston. Investigators later discovered she’d never gotten on the bus for school that morning. Authorities arrested a man Friday described a person of interest in the case on an unrelated assault charge. They said the man is a friend of the girl’s father and lived in a camper on the family’s property near Lake Livingston.

