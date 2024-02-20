Thousands of Albania’s opposition supporters hold an anti-government protest against corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Albania’s opposition have held an anti-government protest accusing the Cabinet of corruption. Protesters threw stones and flares at police officers. Some pulled down an iron fence around the main government building in the capital, Tirana. But the protest ended peacefully. Opposition lawmakers have regularly disrupted parliament sessions to protest the ruling left-wing Socialists’ refusal to create parliamentary commissions to investigate alleged cases of corruption involving Prime Minister Edi Rama and other top officials. The protest also showed support for former prime minister and current opposition leader Sali Berisha, who is under house arrest.

