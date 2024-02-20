United flight from San Francisco to Boston diverted due to damage to one of its wings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — United Airlines says a flight heading from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted after the plane suffered damage to one of its wings. United says the Boeing 757-200 with 165 passengers aboard landed in Denver on Monday to address an issue with the slat on one of its wings. The plane landed safely. Passengers were put on a different plane and arrived later in the day in Boston. United did not say what caused the damage to the plane’s wing. Boston 25 News broadcast a passenger’s video showing the panel partially shredded.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.