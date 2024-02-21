Biden to create cybersecurity standards for nation’s ports as concerns grow over vulnerabilities
By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order and create a new federal rule aimed at better securing the nation’s ports from potential cyber attacks. The administration is outlining Wednesday a set of cybersecurity regulations that port operators must comply with across the country, not unlike standardized safety regulations that seek to prevent injury or damage to people and infrastructure. The new requirements are part of the federal government’s focus on modernizing how critical infrastructure like power grids, ports and pipelines are protected. They are increasingly managed and controlled online but there is no set of nationwide standards that govern how operators should protect against potential attacks online.