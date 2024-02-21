Biden to create cybersecurity standards for nation’s ports as concerns grow over vulnerabilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order and create a new federal rule aimed at better securing the nation’s ports from potential cyber attacks. The administration is outlining Wednesday a set of cybersecurity regulations that port operators must comply with across the country, not unlike standardized safety regulations that seek to prevent injury or damage to people and infrastructure. The new requirements are part of the federal government’s focus on modernizing how critical infrastructure like power grids, ports and pipelines are protected. They are increasingly managed and controlled online but there is no set of nationwide standards that govern how operators should protect against potential attacks online.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.