Brothers resentenced to 60 years to life in 1995 slayings of parents, younger brother

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Two Pennsylvania brothers sentenced to life in the slayings of their parents and younger brother almost three decades ago have been resentenced to terms that may offer them a chance at parole. A Lehigh County judge on Wednesday sentenced 46-year-old Bryan Freeman and 45-year-old David Freeman to terms of 60 years to life. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bryan Freeman wept as he expressed remorse and took responsibility for what he called “a terrible crime.” Authorities said the brothers were affiliated with a white supremacist skinhead movement at the time of the February 1995 killings of Dennis and Brenda Freeman and 11-year-old Erik Freeman. Each was convicted of murder.

