Cambodia’s new prime minister wins lawmakers’ approval for his youngest brother to become his deputy

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The eldest son of Cambodia’s long-serving autocratic leader has won approval from lawmakers to have his youngest brother take the post of deputy premier, six months after himself taking over from their father and becoming prime minister. The development is the latest in a generational change in top positions in the Southeast Asian nation that tightens control of Cambodia’s government by a small circle of families associated with the ruling Cambodian People’s Party. Last August, 46-year-old Hun Manet — the son of longtime leader Hun Sen and Cambodia’s military chief — became the prime minister. On Wednesday, his youngest brother, 41-year-old Hun Many, became deputy prime minister.

