CEOs of OpenAI and Intel cite artificial intelligence’s voracious appetite for processing power

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two tech CEOs scrambling to produce more of the sophisticated chips needed for artificial intelligence have met for a brainstorming session while the market’s early leader reported another quarter of eye-popping growth. The on-stage conversation Wednesday between Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman unfolded in a San Jose, California, convention center a few hours after Nvidia disclosed its revenue for the November-January period nearly quadrupled from the previous year as sales of its AI processors boomed. Gelsinger laid out Intel’s plans to gain ground on Nvidia while Altman danced around questions whether he is looking to raise trillions of dollars to help expand the manufacturing capacity for AI chips.

