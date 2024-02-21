EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia days before the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia. The decision on Wednesday coincides with the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion and comes days after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The measures target individuals and businesses suspected of assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine including Chinese companies. Belgium currently holds the rotating presidency of the 27-nation bloc and says the package is one of the broadest approved by the EU. Several diplomats said that EU ambassadors from all member countries agreed to sanction about 200 companies and individuals. The EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine almost two years ago.

