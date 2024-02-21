European diplomats have condemned the closed-door trial of a Catholic activist in Belarus

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — European diplomats in Belarus have condemned the trial of a Catholic activist in Minsk as “unfair” and “politically motivated.” The trial of Uladzislau Beladzed began behind closed doors at Minsk City Court on Wednesday. The 33-year-old activist stands accused under four articles of Belarus’ criminal code including “insulting the president” and “inciting social discord.” He faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

