Ghost gun manufacturer agrees to stop sales to Maryland residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — A leading manufacturer of ghost guns has agreed to stop selling its untraceable, unassembled firearms to Maryland residents. Under a settlement agreement announced Wednesday by the city of Baltimore, the Nevada-based company Polymer80 will also pay $1.2 million in damages. City leaders sued the company two years ago, alleging it intentionally undermined federal and state firearms laws by distributing gun assembly kits without serial numbers to buyers who don’t undergo background checks. The Biden administration in 2022 announced new federal regulations aimed at curbing the proliferation of ghost guns, but they were quickly challenged in court by gun rights groups.

