Greek prime minister asks India to build global partnerships amid Ukraine and Middle East wars

NEW DELHI (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asked India to play a leading role in building international partnerships to meet the unprecedented challenges brought by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and changes in climate and energy security. Mitsotakis said Wednesday he considers​ India a pillar of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. He held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian capital. Modi told reporters that India and Greece agreed to boost ties in the defense, pharmaceutical, space and shipping sectors as they seek to double their bilateral trade by 2030.

