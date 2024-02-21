Haitian orphanage founder accused of sexually abusing boys ordered sent to Florida
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — An American founder of a Haitian orphanage who is accused of sexually abusing four boys there more than a decade ago has been ordered to be sent from Colorado to Florida to face prosecution. Michael Geilenfeld was arrested in Colorado last month after being indicted in Florida. The 71-year-old man is accused of traveling from Miami to Haiti between 2010 and 2016 “for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct with another person under 18.” In a court order released Wednesday, a federal magistrate judge in Denver said U.S. marshals should transport Geilenfeld to authorities in federal court in Florida’s southern district. His lawyers didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.