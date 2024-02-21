Haitian orphanage founder accused of sexually abusing boys ordered sent to Florida

DENVER (AP) — An American founder of a Haitian orphanage who is accused of sexually abusing four boys there more than a decade ago has been ordered to be sent from Colorado to Florida to face prosecution. Michael Geilenfeld was arrested in Colorado last month after being indicted in Florida. The 71-year-old man is accused of traveling from Miami to Haiti between 2010 and 2016 “for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct with another person under 18.” In a court order released Wednesday, a federal magistrate judge in Denver said U.S. marshals should transport Geilenfeld to authorities in federal court in Florida’s southern district. His lawyers didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.