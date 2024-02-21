How is an ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens allegedly linked to Russian intelligence?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the explosive allegations at the center of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden were false and came from an ex-FBI informant who said he was in touch with Russian intelligence. Prosecutors said in court documents Wednesday that informant Alexander Smirnov is “actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections.” They are appealing to a judge to keep him behind bars ahead of trial on charges alleging he lied to the FBI. Republicans in Congress, meanwhile, have distanced themselves from Smirnov’s allegations and resisted calls to end the impeachment inquiry.

