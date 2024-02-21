Lawyers for the US to tell a British court why WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange should face spying charges
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the American government are to tell a London court why they think Julian Assange should face espionage charges in the United States. Their statements on Wednesday are in response to a last-ditch bid to stop the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition. Assange’s lawyers are asking the High Court to grant him a new appeal in the long-running saga. Lawyers for the U.S. say Assange “committed serious criminal offences” that put lives at risk by publishing classified American documents. Assange’s lawyers argued on the first day of the hearing on Tuesday that American authorities are seeking to punish Assange for WikiLeaks’ exposure of U.S. military wrongdoing. Two judges hearing the case are expected to take several weeks to consider their verdict.