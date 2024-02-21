Maine would become 27th state to ban paramilitary training under bill passed by House

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine would become the 27th state to ban paramilitary training under a bill narrowly passed by the state’s House of Representatives. The House approved the proposal Wednesday by a vote of 66-60. Supporters say it’s designed to block groups hoping to create civil unrest. Democratic Rep. Laurie Osher of Orono sponsored the bill, which still needs approval in the Senate. Jacob Glick is policy counsel with the Georgetown Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. He says 26 states have already implemented similar bans. Some Republican opponents argued during a public hearing that the proposal violates the 2nd Amendment and would prevent groups from learning self-defense.

