Mexican police confirm grisly gang video showing bodies kicked, burned and shot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators have largely confirmed the contents of a grisly Mexican drug cartel video showing gunmen shooting, kicking and burning the corpses of their enemies. In a country where videos of decapitations and executions have appeared on social media before, the video released Tuesday was still chilling. A squad of whopping, cursing gunmen stand over the bullet-ridden bodies of their rivals. They then proceed to kick and abuse the corpses, shoot them repeatedly, drag them to an improvised pyre and set them on fire. Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said late Tuesday they had reached the remote scene of the crime and found five charred bodies.

