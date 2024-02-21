Poland is concerned by pro-Putin slogans at farmers’ protests, saying Russian agents may be to blame

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities are voicing grave concerns after slogans praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine appeared at Polish farmers’ protests. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it believed extreme groups were trying to take over the farmers’ protest movement “perhaps under the influence of Russian agents.” One tractor at a protest on Tuesday in the southern region of Silesia carried a Soviet flag and a banner that called on Putin to “put things in order with Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers.” The interior called the banner “scandalous” and said it was immediately secured by police and that prosecutors were also investigating. Poland is a member of NATO and the European Union and a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

