Police say armed Texas student wounded by officers in school had meant to hurt people

Police in Mesquite, Texas, say a student who carried a gun to school had intended to harm other people before police fired 19 shots at him, leaving him with a minor leg wound. Lt. Brandon Ricketts said Wednesday that the 16-year-old boy was either grazed in the leg by a bullet or struck by shrapnel as three officers opened fire Monday. He said there is no indication the boy fired his weapon and authorities are investigating why the officers fired through an open office doorway at the Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy. The teenager is now in juvenile custody. The officers are on paid leave pending an investigation.

