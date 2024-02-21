Republican prosecutor in Arizona takes swipe at New York district attorney prosecuting Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican prosecutor of Arizona’s most populous county says she opposes the extradition of a suspect in the death of a woman who was fatally bludgeoned in a New York City hotel room. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Wednesday that Raad Almansoori is being held without bond while her office decides how to charge him in connection with the stabbing of two women in her county. She took a swipe at Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, implying at a news conference that Almansoori would possibly get more lenient treatment under him. Bragg’s office shot back, criticizing Mitchell what it said was her politicization of a murder case.

