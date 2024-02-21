Somalia announces deal with Turkey to deter Ethiopia’s access to sea through a breakaway region

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia has announced a defense deal with Turkey that includes support for the Horn of Africa nation’s sea assets and appears aimed at deterring Ethiopia’s efforts to secure access to the sea by way of the breakaway region of Somaliland. Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland on Jan. 1. The document has rattled Somalia, which said it’s prepared to go to war over it because it considers Somaliland part of its territory. Somaliland says Ethiopia agreed to recognize its independence in return for a naval port. Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday described the defense and economic deal with Turkey as “a historic day for the country,” after the council of ministers approved it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.