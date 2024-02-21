Supreme Court seems skeptical of EPA’s ‘good neighbor’ rule on power plant pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears skeptical of the federal government’s argument that the Environmental Protection Agency should be allowed to continue enforcing its anti-air-pollution rule in 11 states. The government made its arguments Wednesday before the court. The “good neighbor” rule is intended to restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution. Three energy-producing states — Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia — challenged the rule, along with the steel industry and other groups. They called it costly and ineffective. The rule is on hold in a dozen states because of separate legal challenges. Supporters said the rule protects downwind states from receiving unwanted pollution.

