Tennessee free-market group sues over federal rule that tightens worker classification standards
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee free-market nonprofit group has joined the ranks of groups challenging a new Biden administration labor rule that changes the criteria for classifying workers as independent contractors or employees. The Beacon Center of Tennessee filed its federal lawsuit Wednesday in Nashville on behalf of two freelance journalists, Margaret Littman and Jennifer Chesak. The rule replaces a Trump-era standard that narrowed the criteria for classifying employees as contractors. Such workers are not guaranteed minimum wages or benefits. Others are challenging the rule, including business coalitions in an ongoing case in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a group of freelance writers who sued in a Georgia federal court.