Third suspect in plot to kill Iranian American author on US soil extradited to face charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Justice Department says a suspect in a plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist has been extradited from the Czech Republic to face charges. Polad Omarov was arrested by Czech officials in January 2023, when charges were announced against him and two other men in the alleged plot to kill Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there. The other two men, Rafat Amirov of Iran and Khalid Mahdiyev of Yonkers, New York, were also charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in federal court in New York. Both men pleaded not guilty last year.

