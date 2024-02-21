Thousands of farmers advance on Madrid for major tractor protest over EU policies

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of farmers are driving their tractors towards central Madrid as part of ongoing protests against European Union and local farming policies. The demonstration Wednesday, the biggest to take place in the Spanish capital after more than two weeks of daily protests across the country, will include a rally outside the Agriculture Ministry headquarters. The Union of Unions organizing group say they’re bringing 500 tractors and many other farmers on buses. Many of the tractors will have to stay outside of the city because of government restrictions. Similar protests have taken place across the bloc. Farmers complain that the 27-nation EU’s policies on the environment and other matters are a financial burden and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports.

