Thousands rally in Slovakia to mark the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in dozens of cities and towns across Slovakia to mark the sixth anniversary of the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee amid a wave of anti-government protests. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead at their home in a town east of Bratislava on Feb. 21, 2018. Both were 27 years old. The killings prompted major street protests and led to the collapse of a government headed then by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico who returned to power after last year’s elections. His new government has faced mass protest over his plan to amend the penal code.

