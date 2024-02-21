Woman who says she was abused spiritually and sexually by a once-famous Jesuit demands transparency

ROME (AP) — One of the first women who accused a once-exalted Jesuit artist of spiritual, psychological and sexual abuse has gone public. Gloria Branciani appeared at a news conference Wednesday with one of the most prominent Vatican-accredited lawyers in Rome. She detailed the abuses of the Slovene priest the Rev. Marko Rupnik. She said they included his fondness for three-way sex “in the image of the Trinity.” If confirmed that would constitute a grave perversion of Catholic doctrine as to be considered false mysticism. Rupnik’s mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world.

